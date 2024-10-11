Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Orient Overseas (International) Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS OROVY traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.91. 119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654. Orient Overseas has a 12 month low of $58.65 and a 12 month high of $92.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.39.

Orient Overseas (International) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $3.0812 dividend. This is a boost from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

