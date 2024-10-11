Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEED opened at $3.01 on Thursday. Origin Agritech has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $6.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Origin Agritech stock. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Legacy Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of Origin Agritech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

