Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 72819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.83.
Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Orla Mining had a positive return on equity of 14.36% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $84.57 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.
