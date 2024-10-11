Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oruka Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital began coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners began coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Oruka Therapeutics Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORKA opened at $26.00 on Monday. Oruka Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $53.88.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($25.92) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Oruka Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops genetically-targeted therapies for heart failure and cardiovascular diseases. It is positioned to bring personalized therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, through the use of genetics. Complementing the Company’s cardiovascular science, ARCA’s management team has significant experience in developing and commercializing cardiovascular products.

