Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Oscar Health Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $17.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oscar Health has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oscar Health

In other news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $57,532.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,384,906.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $286,488.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 392,607 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,697,875.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,069. Company insiders own 25.11% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the third quarter worth approximately $780,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 155.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 383,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 233,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,716,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

