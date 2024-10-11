Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,823,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,479 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide makes up about 3.7% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $397,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 463,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,138,000 after buying an additional 75,878 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 173.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $991,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,009,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.77. 221,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,725. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $105.39. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.38.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.