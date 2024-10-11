Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.55 and last traded at $30.55, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.55.
Oxford Instruments Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.85.
About Oxford Instruments
Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.
