PAAL AI Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 11th. PAAL AI has a total market cap of $172.91 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One PAAL AI token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI was first traded on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570. The official website for PAAL AI is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 819,528,083.459412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.1889866 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $1,748,866.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

