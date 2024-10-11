Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Short Interest Update

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 118.0% from the September 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Price Performance
COWG traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.69. The stock had a trading volume of 32,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,801. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.71. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $233.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.07.
Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile
The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.
