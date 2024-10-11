Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Short Interest Update

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 118.0% from the September 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Price Performance

COWG traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.69. The stock had a trading volume of 32,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,801. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.71. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $233.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock. Team Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF ( NASDAQ:COWG Free Report ) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Team Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Team Financial Group LLC owned about 1.92% of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

