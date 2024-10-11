Pacific Sun Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 39,786.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 154,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 153,972 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 631.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 76,706 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 71,320 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 126,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 49,069 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 294,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after buying an additional 45,703 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.50. 33,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,265. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.