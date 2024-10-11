Pacific Sun Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF accounts for 1.2% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned 0.27% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNQI. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,568,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $648,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $44.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,402. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $44.10. The company has a market capitalization of $813.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.45.

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

