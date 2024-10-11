Pacific Sun Financial Corp Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp cut its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RZG. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 12,677 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RZG traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.06. 12,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.67. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $53.53.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

