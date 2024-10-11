Pacific Sun Financial Corp Has $759,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $107.20. 44,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,274. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.46.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

