Pacific Sun Financial Corp Sells 190 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises 1.4% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,452. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $89.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.57 and a 200 day moving average of $85.14.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

