Pacific Sun Financial Corp Sells 220 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lowered its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4,871.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,362,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,684 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 424.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 29,411 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after buying an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of XSLV stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $47.54. 11,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,155. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $365.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $48.85.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

