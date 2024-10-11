Pacific Sun Financial Corp Sells 245 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,390,000 after purchasing an additional 39,988 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,366,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.53. 233,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,051. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.35 and a 200-day moving average of $224.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $239.06. The company has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.