Pacific Sun Financial Corp Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 291,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,459,000 after purchasing an additional 129,977 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,286. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.95. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

