Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 200.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $216.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $217.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,794.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,128.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,794.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.50.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

