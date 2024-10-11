PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CAO Mitra Rezvan Sells 2,942 Shares

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $53,132.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 108,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,588.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PD opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average of $20.13.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1,537.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in PagerDuty by 170.6% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the second quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

