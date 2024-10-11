PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Insider Shelley Webb Sells 6,246 Shares of Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) insider Shelley Webb sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $113,177.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,924,284.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PagerDuty Price Performance

PD opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average is $20.13. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after buying an additional 904,136 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,630,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,083,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.91.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Articles

