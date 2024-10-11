PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised PAR Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stephens raised PAR Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.17.

Shares of PAR traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.12. The company had a trading volume of 29,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,198. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.20 and a beta of 2.16. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $58.57.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.14 million. PAR Technology had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 25.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

