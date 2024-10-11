Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Raised to $788.00 at Truist Financial

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $673.00 to $788.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.79% from the company’s current price.

PH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.86.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $631.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $591.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $555.75. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $362.49 and a 12-month high of $639.87. The firm has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 88.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.