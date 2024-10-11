Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.04 and last traded at $69.91, with a volume of 36211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CASH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Pathward Financial Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $176.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.63 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. Pathward Financial’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pathward Financial news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,054.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 3,100 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $205,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,054.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $129,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,757.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathward Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,583,602 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,820,000 after buying an additional 69,374 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Pathward Financial by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 504,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,551,000 after acquiring an additional 85,566 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,819,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 269,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,539 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $12,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

