Patrick Murphy Acquires 1,500,000 Shares of Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX:GT1) Stock

Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX:GT1 – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Murphy acquired 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$142,500.00 ($96,283.78).
Green Technology Metals Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 34.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
About Green Technology Metals
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Green Technology Metals
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Green Technology Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Technology Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.