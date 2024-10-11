Patrick Murphy Acquires 1,500,000 Shares of Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX:GT1) Stock

Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX:GT1 – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Murphy acquired 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$142,500.00 ($96,283.78).

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 34.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Green Technology Metals Limited engages in the mineral exploration business in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Seymour project that covers an area of approximately 15,140 hectares which is located approximately 230km north of the city and port of Thunder Bay. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

