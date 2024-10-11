Patten Group Inc. Acquires 35 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 564.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CSL opened at $459.82 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $235.79 and a fifty-two week high of $471.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $418.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.75.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

