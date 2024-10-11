Patten Group Inc. Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Patten Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwind Capital bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $67.76 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $67.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.48 and a 200-day moving average of $63.49. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

