Patten Group Inc. Has $502,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc. owned 0.06% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 52,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 111,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $43.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $859.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $43.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.39.

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

