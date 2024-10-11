Patten Group Inc. Purchases 201 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,446,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 444,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,145,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $94.21 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $96.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.90.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

