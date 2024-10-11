Patten Group Inc. Purchases 3,971 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,384,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,174,000 after buying an additional 7,203,276 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,237,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,644,000 after buying an additional 6,443,351 shares during the last quarter. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $84,018,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 581.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,177,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,350,000 after buying an additional 2,711,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,738,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.81.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0629 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

