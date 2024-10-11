Patten Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 584.2% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RSG

Republic Services Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE RSG opened at $203.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.65 and a 52 week high of $208.69. The company has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.