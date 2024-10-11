Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $107.78 million and $787,623.54 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000683 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 107,748,793 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

