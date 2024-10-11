Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.77.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paychex from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,514,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,663,199.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,670 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,514,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,663,199.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $1,106,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,793,075.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,832 shares of company stock worth $11,360,630. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Paychex by 5.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 7.3% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Bank purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Paychex by 4.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,567,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,282,000 after buying an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its position in Paychex by 7.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $139.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.20. Paychex has a one year low of $106.27 and a one year high of $142.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.94%.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

