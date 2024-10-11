Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.17, for a total transaction of $316,231.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,780,160 shares in the company, valued at $450,858,547.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.2 %

PAYC opened at $163.92 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $278.27. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.37.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 18.07%.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,686,000. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,642,000 after acquiring an additional 101,744 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

