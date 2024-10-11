Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.50 and last traded at $74.45, with a volume of 62439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Pegasystems Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.77 and a 200-day moving average of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total value of $73,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,060.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $54,067.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,211.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total transaction of $73,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,060.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,206,247 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimist Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Pegasystems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

