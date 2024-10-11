PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 342,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 730,482 shares.The stock last traded at $13.82 and had previously closed at $13.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $71.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.26 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 47.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Doug Jones sold 37,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $518,510.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,087.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,879 shares of company stock worth $39,028. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 75,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

