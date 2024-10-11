Pensionfund Sabic Cuts Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,302,000 after buying an additional 30,012 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at about $3,940,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $854,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at about $2,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $221.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.57. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $185.04 and a 52-week high of $263.37.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 62.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,090,530. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,090,530. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

