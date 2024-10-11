Pensionfund Sabic Decreases Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Getty Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

GTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Getty Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.92. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.87.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.27). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 148.76%.

