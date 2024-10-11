Pensionfund Sabic Has $362,000 Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,280,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,747,000 after purchasing an additional 651,299 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,644,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,847,000 after acquiring an additional 91,852 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7,435.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,752,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 664,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $5.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $5.86.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.47 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -61.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

