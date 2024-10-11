Pensionfund Sabic Has $483,000 Stock Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,541,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,212,000 after acquiring an additional 629,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 34,249 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 41,774 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 664,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 472,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in UMH Properties by 843.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

UMH Properties Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE UMH opened at $18.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -266.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). UMH Properties had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -1,228.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMH Properties

In related news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $52,758.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.