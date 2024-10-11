Pensionfund Sabic Reduces Stock Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 494.7% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 3,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennox International in the first quarter worth $489,000. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LII. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $560.83.

Lennox International Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $595.64 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $334.53 and a 12-month high of $627.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $582.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.28. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 20.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In other news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 3,434 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,536 shares in the company, valued at $12,447,808. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,689.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,458.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.00, for a total value of $1,984,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,447,808. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,052 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,793 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

See Also

