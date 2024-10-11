Pensionfund Sabic Sells 4,200 Shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 5,022.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,438,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,187,000 after buying an additional 2,390,700 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,548,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,301 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4,419.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 732,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,103,000 after purchasing an additional 716,320 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,128,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 94.0% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,067,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after buying an additional 517,550 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.77.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CPB opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.18.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

About Campbell Soup

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

