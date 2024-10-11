Pensionfund Sabic Sells 4,400 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,036,000 after acquiring an additional 70,044 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Robert Half

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $82,017.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,746.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Robert Half Stock Down 0.8 %

Robert Half stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $88.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.38.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

