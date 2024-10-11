Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Holdings Raised by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 0.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,944,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,727,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,132,000 after buying an additional 53,787 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Pentair by 91.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,082,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,655,000 after buying an additional 996,325 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pentair by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,639,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,704,000 after acquiring an additional 105,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Pentair by 352.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,577,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,635 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PNR opened at $96.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pentair plc has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $98.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business's revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 24.47%.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pentair from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.47.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

