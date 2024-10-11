Perpetual Ltd Acquires 12,054 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,264 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,054 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 135.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,125,412.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,210 shares of company stock worth $6,337,801 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT opened at $82.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.07. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

