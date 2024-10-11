Perpetual Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,228 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,514 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DPZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $577.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.03.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $408.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $421.61 and its 200-day moving average is $469.81. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.13 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

