Perpetual Ltd Grows Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 96.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,720 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,731,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,233,000 after buying an additional 2,520,987 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 60.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,902,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,950,000 after acquiring an additional 721,923 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $42,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $70.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of -0.04. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.42.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.05.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,332 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $586,960.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,370.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $586,960.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,370.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 37,206 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $2,537,449.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,798,056.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,483 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,442. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

