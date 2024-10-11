Perpetual Ltd Has $7.66 Million Holdings in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Perpetual Ltd lessened its position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,489 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Afya were worth $7,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFYA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Afya by 19.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Afya by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Afya by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 336,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 99,416 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Afya by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 20,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Afya by 45.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 90,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Afya Price Performance

NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.92. Afya Limited has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $22.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Afya ( NASDAQ:AFYA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Afya had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $155.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Afya Limited will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AFYA shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Afya in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Afya from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Further Reading

