Perpetual Ltd Has $9.37 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,981 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $9,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $328.94 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 66.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,404.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

