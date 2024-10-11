Perpetual Ltd Purchases 152 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 22.9% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,288.22 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,733.04 and a twelve month high of $4,308.00. The stock has a market cap of $143.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,854.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3,788.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $37.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,590.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,092.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Booking

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.