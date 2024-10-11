Perpetual Ltd Sells 252 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Perpetual Ltd lessened its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of MSA Safety worth $8,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 50.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $745,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,117. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MSA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair raised MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

MSA Safety Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MSA stock opened at $171.32 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $147.35 and a 1 year high of $200.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.99.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $462.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.30 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 14.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.65%.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

